Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,649 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $207,229.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72.

On Thursday, August 12th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $3,390,970.96.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $3,257,735.60.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $306,152.28.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.12. 774,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.42 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Natera by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Natera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Natera by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

