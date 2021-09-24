Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $532,227.60

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $532,227.60 and $60.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,423.63 or 1.00080224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.29 or 0.00781085 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.55 or 0.00390301 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.37 or 0.00271500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005846 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002218 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,738,362 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.