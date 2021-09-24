Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 24th (ATER, AVGR, AVTE, BCO, BIP, BPRN, BTTR, BUR, CGNT, CHMG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 24th:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $169.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Stephens from $170.00 to $180.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

