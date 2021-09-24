Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,852 call options on the company. This is an increase of 79% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,716 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

