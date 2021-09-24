Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 106,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 907% compared to the average daily volume of 10,577 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (up from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $316.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 913,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,868 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 122.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 189,308 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

