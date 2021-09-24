Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 67,799 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 127% compared to the average daily volume of 29,841 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.48 and a beta of 0.97. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

