Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $27.26 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,566 shares of company stock worth $1,726,446. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after buying an additional 77,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 157,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 63,210 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,991,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

