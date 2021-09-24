STRAKS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $30,578.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

NIX (NIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.