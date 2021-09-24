Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.68

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.68 and traded as low as $9.34. Subaru shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 30,053 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Subaru alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Subaru Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.