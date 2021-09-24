SUKU Tops 1-Day Volume of $599,299.00 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $80.00 million and $599,299.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00054225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00123308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044109 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

