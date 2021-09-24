Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMMCF. CIBC raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $17.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

