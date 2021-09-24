Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Trading 1.2% Higher

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24. 4,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The company has a market cap of $198.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

About Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans.

