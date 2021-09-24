Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $59,364.24 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,378 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $59,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, September 20th, Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62.

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,436 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $63,270.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. 4,577,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,663. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,106,000 after purchasing an additional 512,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

