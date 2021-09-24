Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach Sells 13,013 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $560,600.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RUN traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. 4,577,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,663. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Sunrun by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

