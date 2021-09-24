Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $250,510.20 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $250,510.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,475 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $109,048.50.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,391 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $146,864.21.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,577,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,663. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sunrun by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

