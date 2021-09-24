Suretly Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. Suretly has a market cap of $59,469.43 and approximately $8.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Suretly has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00123990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00160974 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

