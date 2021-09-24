Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.40

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.40 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.89). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 119,691 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.40. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.78 million and a PE ratio of -37.22.

Surface Transforms Company Profile (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.