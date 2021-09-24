Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 616,112 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.85 million and a P/E ratio of -24.50.

About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

