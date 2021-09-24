SushiSwap Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.70 or 0.00022791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $416.37 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00055061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044262 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 234,132,169 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

