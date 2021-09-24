SVB Leerink Increases Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $135.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,510.30 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $130.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,003. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,143 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,636,000 after buying an additional 204,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

