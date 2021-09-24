Swerve (SWRV) Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Swerve has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001965 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00125890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

SWRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,521,074 coins and its circulating supply is 15,308,687 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

