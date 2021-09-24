Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Market Cap of $15.46 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $15.46 million and approximately $415,757.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00073810 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00055061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00108203 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,794,701 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

