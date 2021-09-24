Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $114.79

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.79 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.14), with a volume of 882,850 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

