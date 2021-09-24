Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $510.77

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 510.77 ($6.67) and traded as high as GBX 526.50 ($6.88). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 524.50 ($6.85), with a volume of 325,016 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synthomer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 530.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 510.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

