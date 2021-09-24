Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.81.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $31.04 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $771.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

