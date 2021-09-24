Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.04

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and traded as high as $21.00. Tapinator shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 393 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of 150.01 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

