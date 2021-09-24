Tapmydata Price Hits $0.0651 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $861,674.23 and approximately $23,205.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00390225 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002342 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.30 or 0.00974608 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

