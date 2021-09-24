Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.82. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 1,128,554 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $516.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 13.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,841 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 9.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 620,706 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,171 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 160.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,639 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

