Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

TW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 290.20. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.52 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.