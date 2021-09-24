Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.94% from the stock’s previous close.

TSHA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $756.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

