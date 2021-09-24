TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $125.61

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $125.61 and traded as low as $109.58. TDK shares last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 5,278 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average of $125.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

TDK shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that TDK Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

