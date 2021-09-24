Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,900 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,291,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,977 shares of company stock worth $330,025,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard stock opened at $355.39 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.10. The stock has a market cap of $350.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

