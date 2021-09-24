Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 784.60 ($10.25).

A number of research firms have recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 764.40 ($9.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.97. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 793.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 752.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

