Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 784.60 ($10.25).
A number of research firms have recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 764.40 ($9.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.97. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 793.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 752.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
