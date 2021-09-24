Ted Baker (LON:TED) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $150.75

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.75 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 164.50 ($2.15). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 162.70 ($2.13), with a volume of 1,457,151 shares.

TED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

