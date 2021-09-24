Telsey Advisory Group Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $176.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.16.

Shares of NKE opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a market capitalization of $252.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in NIKE by 23.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

