Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TENB. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Tenable stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.69 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,038 shares of company stock worth $8,807,290. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,971,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth $36,975,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

