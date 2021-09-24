TerraCredit Price Tops $0.0038 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

