Tether Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $68.60 billion and approximately $94.67 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00108755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00148186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.77 or 0.99739596 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.13 or 0.06801240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.71 or 0.00783786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002554 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,385,677,475 coins and its circulating supply is 68,542,995,825 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

