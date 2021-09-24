The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,231.50 ($68.35).

Several research firms have recently commented on BKG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,499 ($58.78) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,778.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,821.60. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a one year high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a GBX 371 ($4.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 6th. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $9.13. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, for a total transaction of £659,680 ($861,876.14). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins purchased 33,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,592 ($59.99) per share, with a total value of £1,538,962.88 ($2,010,664.85). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,361,094.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

