The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAKE. Stephens decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

