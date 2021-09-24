The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 386,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,775 shares of company stock worth $110,429,884. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $318.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.38 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

