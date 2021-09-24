The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.96

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.96 and traded as high as $36.73. The Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 40,353 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $949.19 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $93.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.