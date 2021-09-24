The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $2.01. The J. M. Smucker posted earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.40. 4,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,926. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

