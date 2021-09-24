The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of LEV stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.