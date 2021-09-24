The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Sells $354,400.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven L. Soboroff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12.

MAC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.80. 1,622,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,774. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in The Macerich in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Macerich in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Macerich in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

