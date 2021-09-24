The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Analysts predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post $5.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.91 billion. The Southern posted sales of $5.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $22.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77. The Southern has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

