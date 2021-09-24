The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEIR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other The Weir Group news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94).

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,736 ($22.68) on Friday. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,168.50 ($15.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -355.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,730.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,824.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

