Thingschain (TIC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $36,824.26 and approximately $4.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00099161 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,734.02 or 0.99935672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001889 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

