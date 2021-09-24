Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 3,406 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 42.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 208.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.87.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

