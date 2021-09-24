Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 3,604 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 184,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 570,464 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 384,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,370. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

